SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #DRC–DRC announces significant achievements amid year-end giving campaign supported by $100,000 dollar-for-dollar matching gift from anonymous donor.
Click here to view original post
Diabetes Research Connection Celebrates Achievements Amid Year-End Giving Campaign to Fund Type 1 Diabetes Research
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #DRC–DRC announces significant achievements amid year-end giving campaign supported by $100,000 dollar-for-dollar matching gift from anonymous donor.