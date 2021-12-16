EPIC SCIENCES UNVEILS DefineMBC™, A NOVEL BLOOD-BASED TEST DESIGNED TO IMPROVE CARE FOR METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PATIENTS

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Epic Sciences, Inc. announces DefineMBC, a novel metastatic breast cancer (MBC) test that includes both cell-based and cell-free analysis from a single blood draw. DefineMBC provides comprehensive MBC profiling when a tissue biopsy result is not available. "Tissue biopsy to confirm metastatic breast cancer diagnosis and to subtype the cancer is the established standard of care, but can be highly invasive, expensive to payers, and due to sampling and access limitations, tissue biopsy may not provide physicians with the information needed to guide therapy. DefineMBC uses both cell-based and cell-free analysis from a simple blood draw and provides information for optimal treatment decision making," says Rick Wenstrup MD, Chief Medical Officer, Epic Sciences. DefineMBC also enables better therapeutic decision making in more advanced MBC where tissue biopsy is not routinely performed but patients’ cancers often evolve due to the impact of…

