Evofem Biosciences and Orion Biotechnology Launch Collaboration to Develop MPT Product Candidate to Include HIV Prevention

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) and Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd. today announced that they have entered into a collaboration agreement to evaluate the compatibility and stability of Orion’s novel CCR5 antagonist, OB-002, in Evofem’s Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) vaginal gel with the goal of developing a Multipurpose Prevention Technology (MPT) product candidate for indications including the prevention of HIV in women.

Click here to view original post