SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) and Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd. today announced that they have entered into a collaboration agreement to evaluate the compatibility and stability of Orion’s novel CCR5 antagonist, OB-002, in Evofem’s Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) vaginal gel with the goal of developing a Multipurpose Prevention Technology (MPT) product candidate for indications including the prevention of HIV in women.
Evofem Biosciences and Orion Biotechnology Launch Collaboration to Develop MPT Product Candidate to Include HIV Prevention
