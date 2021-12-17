OncoSec Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO: PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) (the "Company" or "OncoSec"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body’s immune system to target and attack cancer, today announced that Margaret Dalesandro, Ph.D., Chair of the Board of Directors and member of the Leadership Committee, has resigned from the Board of Directors and the Leadership Committee, effective immediately, and Dr. Linda Shi, M.D., Ph.D., has been added to the OncoSec Board of Directors and appointed Chair.

