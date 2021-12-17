Salk scientists receive the 2021 ASPIRE award to study pancreatic cancer

LA JOLLA—Professor Ronald Evans and Assistant Professor Dannielle Engle have been granted a 2021 ASPIRE (Accelerating Scientific Platforms and Innovative Research) award to study the cellular and molecular drivers of pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest cancers with few effective treatment options. The $250,000 award, supported by the Mark Foundation for Cancer Research, enables innovative approaches to solving impactful problems in cancer research. The 23 scientists chosen to lead 2021 ASPIRE projects represent disciplines across the spectrum of cancer research at top academic institutions worldwide.

“With the support of the ASPIRE award, Ron and Dannie will take a novel approach to uncover what is driving pancreatic cancer,” says Salk President Rusty Gage. “Their work will hopefully fuel new avenues of pancreatic cancer research and lead to new, more-effective treatment options for those experiencing the disease.”

Pancreatic cancer, specifically pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, is the third-leading cause of…

