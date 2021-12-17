ScienceMedia Becomes the Exclusive Partner for Worldwide Clinical Trials’ On-Demand Therapeutic Training Needs

SAN DIEGO and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.: SAN DIEGO and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — ScienceMedia, the leader in protocol compliance management, has entered into a multi-year license agreement with Worldwide Clinical Trials ("Worldwide") for SMi Source, the largest mobile-enabled disease state and clinical educator. License will translate to cleaner data and deliverables for WCT’s sponsors and engaged development for their employees.

