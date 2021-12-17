SAN DIEGO and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.: SAN DIEGO and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — ScienceMedia, the leader in protocol compliance management, has entered into a multi-year license agreement with Worldwide Clinical Trials ("Worldwide") for SMi Source, the largest mobile-enabled disease state and clinical educator. License will translate to cleaner data and deliverables for WCT’s sponsors and engaged development for their employees.
ScienceMedia Becomes the Exclusive Partner for Worldwide Clinical Trials’ On-Demand Therapeutic Training Needs
