AbbVie petitions trade commission to ban Alvotech’s Humira biosimilar; Cytokinetics licenses heart drug to Chinese partner

The AbbVie/Alvotech debacle on a Humira biosimilar has taken yet another turn — escalating tensions between the two biotechs.

The pharma giant filed a complaint with the US International Trade Commission on Friday, trying to prevent Alvotech from selling a lower cost version of AbbVie’s Humira, an anti-TNF drug that treats rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and Crohn’s disease, among other ailments.

In the complaint, the drugmaker says that Alvotech misappropriated trade secrets, and is asking the Commission to permanently ban Alvotech from doing anything with the biosimilar in the United States.

Alvotech CEO Róbert Wessman blasted AbbVie’s move.

“This action by AbbVie – which repackages the meritless allegations from a case that was thrown out of court earlier this year – is a sign of AbbVie’s weakness and concern that Alvotech’s efforts to bring a lower-cost offering to market will expose AbbVie’s long-standing abuse of the patent/legal system,” Wessman said in a statement…

