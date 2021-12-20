BIOATLA TO PRESENT AT 40th ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN VIRTUAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — BioAtla, Inc., a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics, today announced that Jay M. Short, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Smith, President, with participation by other BioAtla executives, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 3:00 PM Eastern Time. An audio webcast link, when available, will be posted to BioAtla’s website in the Investors-Events and Presentations section.

