Poseida Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for P-MUC1C-ALLO1, a Fully Allogeneic CAR-T Targeting Multiple Solid Tumors

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for P-MUC1C-ALLO1, the Company’s allogeneic CAR-T product candidate targeting multiple solid tumor indications.

Click here to view original post