Sorrento Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of Its IND Application of Next Generation oHSV Oncolytic Virus STI-1386 for Patients With Relapsed and Refractory Solid Tumors

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted clearance to proceed with a Phase 1b clinical trial using STI-1386, Seprehvec™, entitled “Dose Escalation Study of the Safety and Preliminary Efficacy of STI-1386 Oncolytic Virus in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Solid Tumors.”
