CDC Publishes AXIM® Biotechnologies-Sponsored Study on COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibodies

December 21, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting COVID-19 diagnostics, oncological research, and dry eye disease, announced today that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlighted a study that the Company sponsored on neutralizing antibodies in its recent COVID-19 Science Update: Edition 116.

