CDC Publishes AXIM® Biotechnologies-Sponsored Study on COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibodies

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting COVID-19 diagnostics, oncological research, and dry eye disease, announced today that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlighted a study that the Company sponsored on neutralizing antibodies in its recent COVID-19 Science Update: Edition 116.
Related Articles
AXIM® Biotechnologies Appoints Dr. Alim Seit-Nebi as Chief Technology Officer of Subsidiary Sapphire Biotech
SAN DIEGO, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological research, announced today it has appointed Dr. Alim… […]
AXIM Biotechnologies Appoints Clinical Research and DED Expert Dr. Michael E. Stern to its Medical Advisory Board
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological, COVID-19 and Dry Eye Disease (DED) diagnostics, today announced it has appointed Michael E. Stern, MS, Ph.D., to its Medical… Click here to view original post… […]
AXIM® Biotechnologies to Acquire Technology Including Two FDA-Cleared 510(k)’s for Diagnostic Testing of Dry Eye Disease
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), a leader in the development of diagnostic testing for COVID-19 and cancer, announced today that the Company has signed a Binding Term Sheet to acquire the… Click here to view original post… […]