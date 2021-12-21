SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cytonus Therapeutics Inc., a US-based biotechnology company developing an innovative drug-delivery platform technology called Cargocytes, today announced the publication of a peer reviewed research paper in the high impact journal, Nature Biomedical Engineering. The study showed that Cargocytes, which are genetically engineered with a GPS-like cellular navigation system, can selectively target disease tissue within hours after being administered and produce bioactive
Click here to view original post
Cytonus Therapeutics Announces Publication in Nature Biomedical Engineering of Preclinical Results to Support Disease-Specific Drug-Delivery Capabilities of their Novel Cargocyte™ Platform
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cytonus Therapeutics Inc., a US-based biotechnology company developing an innovative drug-delivery platform technology called Cargocytes, today announced the publication of a peer reviewed research paper in the high impact journal, Nature Biomedical Engineering. The study showed that Cargocytes, which are genetically engineered with a GPS-like cellular navigation system, can selectively target disease tissue within hours after being administered and produce bioactive