GB HealthWatch raises $3.5 million in pre-series C funding to expand genetic-based preventive health products and services for cardiometabolic diseases and Alzheimer’s

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — GB HealthWatch, a genetic-based preventive health company, announced today it raised $3.5 million in pre-series C funding. The investors participating in the round are Trinity Power LLC, a series B investor, and the founder of GB HealthWatch. The company plans to use the funds to grow its national leadership position in advanced genetic testing and developing precision medicine applications for the prevention and treatment of dyslipidemia, coronary heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and Alzheimer’s disease, and build the infrastructure of their preventive health ecosystem.

