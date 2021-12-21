Histogen Announces Closing of $3.5 Million Private Placement

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, announced today the closing of its previously announced private placement for the issuance and sale of 8,235,297 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 8,235,297 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $0.425 per share of common stock and associated warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.425 per share of common stock and are exercisable commencing six months and one day following the date of issuance for a period of five and one-half years from the date of issuance.

