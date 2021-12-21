Insightful Science Acquires Protein Metrics to Expand its R&D Solution to Include Proteomics

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insightful Science, the software company enabling the Cloud for Scientific Discovery, announced today that it has completed the transaction to acquire Protein Metrics, Inc., a leading provider of biopharmaceutical protein characterization and proteomics analysis software. The acquisition expands the Company’s R&D value chain to widen the biopharmaceutical protein analysis arena, unblocking data analysis bottlenecks currently associated with large-scale protein st

Click here to view original post