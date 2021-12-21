iXCells Biotechnologies Announces Strategic Initiatives to Drive Continued Growth

December 21, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on iXCells Biotechnologies Announces Strategic Initiatives to Drive Continued Growth

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iXCells Biotechnologies (the “Company”), a provider of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), differentiation services, primary cells, media and reagents for drug discovery and development, today announced key growth initiatives. The Company is implementing a cloud-based ERP solution powered by Oracle NetSuite® that will integrate workflows and create operational efficiencies. “Our rapid growth in recent years has hastened the need for a new solution capable of hand
Click here to view original post