NEUVOGEN Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — NEUVOGEN, an immunoncology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of George Montgomery as Chief Financial Officer. He will oversee corporate finance, partnership strategy, and capital markets relationships. "George is a highly respected biotechnology leader and brings a proven track record in developing and executing on financial, corporate partnership, and capital market strategies" said Todd Binder, chief executive officer, NEUVOGEN. "His business experience and financial expertise will facilitate and accelerate the execution of NEUVOGEN’s financial and partnership priorities. We are extremely pleased to welcome him to our executive leadership team."

