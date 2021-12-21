SkylineDx raises new capital from Novalis LifeSciences and Van Herk Investments

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SAN DIEGO: ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Today, SkylineDx announced it received a capital investment from USA based investment and advisory firm Novalis LifeSciences, and one of Benelux’ largest biotech investors Van Herk Investments, to further solidify its position in the USA dermatology diagnostics market. SkylineDx is at a critical growth stage in their development now that the first products are introduced to the USA market, and Novalis LifeSciences has demonstrated impressive successes with their strategic and operational advice to their portfolio companies. Marijn E. Dekkers, founder and chairman of Novalis LifeSciences, will be named board member of SkylineDx’ Board of Directors. He brings a long track record of industry-related strategic leadership experience as the former CEO of Bayer AG (Leverkussen, Germany), CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific (Waltman, MA, USA) and his role in the recent 600M USD acquisition of Decipher Biosciences…

