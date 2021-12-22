SkylineDx and VIB enter a strategic partnership in molecular diagnostics

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SAN DIEGO and GHENT, Belgium: ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SAN DIEGO and GHENT, Belgium, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Today, SkylineDx announced a 3-year strategic partnership with life sciences institute VIB for the evaluation and initiation of collaborative projects focused on molecular diagnostics. Under the agreement, SkylineDx and VIB will jointly evaluate opportunities regarding novel molecular diagnostics, combining VIB’s expertise in state-of-the-art single-cell analysis and biomarker discovery applied to molecular pathology and precision diagnostics with SkylineDx’ strategic expertise, global network of renowned clinical centers and physicians, and know-how in the development, market access and early commercialization of in vitro diagnostics.

