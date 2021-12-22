Tryp Therapeutics Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Reports on Corporate Highlights

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Tryp Therapeutics (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) ("Tryp" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs, announced today the filing of its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2021 and reported on corporate highlights from 2021. Complete financial statements along with related management discussion and analysis can be found in the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval, the electronic filing system for the disclosure documents of issuers across Canada, at www.SEDAR.com.

