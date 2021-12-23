Illumina To Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference: J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference on January 10, 2022 Presentation at 12:45pm Pacific Time (3:45pm Eastern Time) immediately followed by a Q&A Session to begin at approximately 1:05pm Pacific Time (4:05pm Eastern Time)The live webcast can be accessed under the Investor Info section of the "company" tab at www.illumina.com. A replay will be posted on Illumina’s website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

