Joan Shen ends the year by saying goodbye to I-Mab; CRISPR Therapeutics puts coal in R&D chief’s stocking

Deck the halls with more appointments in the last Peer Review for 2021. Thanks for reading every week!

Joan Shen

? When the calendar flips to 2022, Joan Shen is out at I-Mab “to pursue other interests,” leaving founder and chairman Jingwu Zang to succeed her as acting CEO in a bit of a surprise. Under Shen’s leadership, I-Mab formed a CD47 alliance with AbbVie in September 2020 with lemzoparlimab as the centerpiece, and a year later our Amber Tong detailed I-Mab’s aspirations for other comparable partnerships, notably for development of the CD73 antibody uliledlimab. Shen was one of our 20 Women in Biopharma R&D honorees this month.

Elsewhere at I-Mab, Andrew Zhu — formerly a member of the Chinese biotech’s scientific advisory board — has been named president and will lead global R&D efforts. He also grabs a…

Click here to view original post