Tryp Therapeutics Announces Advancement of Phase 2a Clinical Trial in Binge Eating Disorder

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Tryp Therapeutics (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) ("Tryp" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs, announced today the receipt of correspondence from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) affirming the Company’s ability to proceed with a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating the use of synthetic psilocybin for binge eating disorder.

Click here to view original post