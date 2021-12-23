SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Tryp Therapeutics (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) ("Tryp" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs, announced today the receipt of correspondence from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) affirming the Company’s ability to proceed with a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating the use of synthetic psilocybin for binge eating disorder.
Click here to view original post
Tryp Therapeutics Announces Advancement of Phase 2a Clinical Trial in Binge Eating Disorder
SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Tryp Therapeutics (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) ("Tryp" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs, announced today the receipt of correspondence from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) affirming the Company’s ability to proceed with a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating the use of synthetic psilocybin for binge eating disorder.