Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico Executes Second Contract for Sale of 10 Million COVISTIX Tests for Mexico Market

SAN DIEGO and MEXICO CITY, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) announced today its subsidiary, Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico (“Sorrento Mexico”), has executed a second contract with a large distributor for the sale and distribution of up to 10 million COVISTIX™ tests for the Mexican market. Sorrento previously announced that Sorrento Mexico had signed a contract with a leading local distributor for up to 5 million COVISTIX tests in Mexico, bringing the total number of tests to 15 million to date.
