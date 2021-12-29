Ionis and AstraZeneca close deal to develop and commercialize eplontersen

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS), the leader in RNA-targeted therapies, today announced the closing of the collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca to develop and commercialize eplontersen, Ionis’ investigational antisense medicine for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR), following expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act).

Click here to view original post