Palisade Bio to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference and Biotech Showcase

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, announces that they will present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference taking place January 10-13, 2022, and at Biotech Showcase taking place January 10-12, 2022. The Palisade Bio management team also will be hosting investor meetings during that period and talking about their lead program, LB1148. LB1148 has shown significant results in a Phase 2 trial with a 1.1-day improvement in return to bowel function following GI surgery in the mean.

