Long-Reads and Powerful Algorithms Identify “Invisible” Microbes

January 3, 2022

Researchers have shown that highly accurate, long-read genomic sequencing technology (HiFi), combined with advanced algorithms, can differentiate between nearly identical organisms, allowing researchers to more completely catalogue microbial communities.

