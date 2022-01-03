Long-Reads and Powerful Algorithms Identify “Invisible” Microbes

Researchers have shown that highly accurate, long-read genomic sequencing technology (HiFi), combined with advanced algorithms, can differentiate between nearly identical organisms, allowing researchers to more completely catalogue microbial communities.
