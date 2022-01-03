Progenity to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company innovating in the field of oral biotherapeutics for gastrointestinal health and beyond, today announced that the company will participate in a pre-recorded presentation at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference. The presentation will be available on the conference website beginning at 7 a.m. Eastern / 4 a.m. Pacific on January 10, 2022.

