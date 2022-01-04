LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $EQ–Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced publication of a manuscript featured on the front cover of the Journal of Clinical Investigation (www.jci.org/this-month), confirming the role of T cells activated by the CD6-ALCAM pathway in the development of lupus nephritis (LN). The newly published data supports Equill
Click here to view original post
Equillium Announces Publication of Data in the Journal of Clinical Investigation Highlighting the Importance of the CD6-ALCAM Pathway in the Pathogenesis of Lupus Nephritis
LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $EQ–Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced publication of a manuscript featured on the front cover of the Journal of Clinical Investigation (www.jci.org/this-month), confirming the role of T cells activated by the CD6-ALCAM pathway in the development of lupus nephritis (LN). The newly published data supports Equill