Evofem Biosciences to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced that the Company will present and host one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference being held from January 10 – 13, 2022. Chief Executive Officer Saundra Pelletier will provide an update on the commercialization of Evofem’s hormone-free contraceptive Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) as well as the Company’s pipeline, including the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women and the recently announced Multipurpose Prevention Technology (MPT) product candidate for indications including the prevention of HIV in women.

