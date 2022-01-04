Halozyme to Present Virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced that Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer, will present virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. PT/ 10:30 a.m. ET. The virtual conference will be held from January 10-13, 2022. A direct link to the presentations can be accessed through the "Investors" section of www.halozyme.com, and a recording will be made available for a limited time following the event. To access the link, please visit Halozyme’s website approximately 10 minutes prior to the presentation to register and download any necessary audio software.

