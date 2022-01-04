Inhibrx Announces Initial Phase 1 Dose Escalation Results for INBRX-106, a Novel Hexavalent OX40 Agonist, in Combination with Keytruda® (Pembrolizumab) Along with Updated Single Agent Data

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX), a biotechnology company with four clinical programs in development and a strong emerging pipeline, today announced initial results from Part 3 (combination dose escalation) of the 4-part Phase 1 trial of INBRX-106, a novel hexavalent OX40 agonist, in combination with Keytruda®, in development for the treatment of patients with solid tumors. Additionally, an update on single agent data from Part 1 (single agent dose escalation) and Part 2 (single agent dose expansion) of the trial was provided.

