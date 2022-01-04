Locanabio to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Locanabio, Inc., a genetic medicines company developing therapeutics for patients with severe neuromuscular, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases, today announced that Jim Burns, PhD, chief executive officer, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. ET. Dr. Burns will provide an overview of the company’s proprietary RNA targeting CORRECTx™ platform and an update on recent program developments and company operations.

