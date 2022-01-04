Mirati Therapeutics to Present at the J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, today announced that the Company will present at the J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, on Monday, January 10, 2022. David Meek, chief executive officer, will make a formal presentation and answer questions about the Company at 2:15 p.m. P.T. / 5:15 p.m. E.T. Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session through the "Investors and Media" section on Mirati.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available following the event.

