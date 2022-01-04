Regulus Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today announced that Jay Hagan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regulus, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference being held from January 10-13, 2022. An on-demand webcast presentation will be available on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Click here to view original post