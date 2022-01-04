Viracta Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that company management is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference. The pre-recorded webcast will be available for on-demand viewing beginning Monday, January 10, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. ET on the Investors section of the Viracta website under "Events and Webcasts" at https://viracta.investorroom.com/events-and-webcasts. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.
