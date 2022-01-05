NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO: NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) ("Actinium" or the "Company"), a leader in the development of targeted radiotherapies for patients with unmet needs and EpicentRx, Inc. ("EpicentRx"), a San Diego-based clinical cancer immunotherapy company today announced that they have entered into a research collaboration to study Actinium’s Actimab-A targeted radiotherapy in combination with RRx-001, EpicentRx’s novel small molecule immunotherapy targeting the CD47-SIRP? axis. Under this strategic research collaboration, the two companies will work to determine the benefit of combining Actinium’s targeted radiotherapy with EpicentRx’s RRx-001, which are both clinical stage drug candidates, in acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EpicentRx Announce Strategic Research Collaboration to Combine Targeted Radiotherapies with Next Generation CD47/SIRP? Immunotherapy
