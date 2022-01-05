Explora BioLabs Hires Nationally Recognized Attending Veterinarian

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Explora BioLabs, the nation’s largest provider of preclinical vivarium research space, recently added a new attending veterinarian to oversee their national network of AAALAC accredited in vivo facilities for preclinical rodent research needs. Dr. Kathy Hardcastle has over 16 years of experience as an in vivo research program director and attending veterinarian in labs in the U.S., UK, and Australia. Her regulatory experience includes GLP, FDA, AAALAC accreditation, DEA, NIH guidelines, and more. She has recently served as the director of Vivores Life Science Consulting, the Animal Resources Center director and attending veterinarian at Montana State University, and the animal research services director at National Emerging Infectious Disease Laboratories (NEIDL), Boston University. Her responsibilities will include the management and oversight of Explora BioLabs’ veterinarian services and regulatory compliance teams nationwide.

