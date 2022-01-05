Illumina Enters Co-Development Partnership with SomaLogic

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced it has entered into a definitive co-development agreement with SomaLogic to bring the SomaScan® Proteomics Assay onto Illumina’s current and future high throughput next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms. This partnership accelerates the rapidly growing high throughput sector of the proteomics market. With the scale and speed of Illumina NGS technology, researchers can more effectively and efficiently make biological connections from genetic sequence (genotype) to cellular function (phenotype) and accelerate opportunities for clinical impact.

