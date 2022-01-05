Ionis to present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will present a company overview at the virtual 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 9:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website. The replay will be available within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

