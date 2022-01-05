Kintara Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2022 Virtual Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Robert E. Hoffman will present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2022 Virtual Conference, which is taking place on January 10 – 13, 2022. The presentation will be available on-demand beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, January 10, 2022, and will be available for 90 days.

