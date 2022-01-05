Pardes Biosciences to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing PBI-0451 as a potential novel direct-acting, oral antiviral drug candidate for the treatment and prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infections and associated diseases (i.e. COVID-19), today announced that Uri A. Lopatin, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. ET. The virtual conference will be held from January 10-13, 2022.

Click here to view original post