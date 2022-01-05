Pardes Biosciences to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 5, 2022 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Pardes Biosciences to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing PBI-0451 as a potential novel direct-acting, oral antiviral drug candidate for the treatment and prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infections and associated diseases (i.e. COVID-19), today announced that Uri A. Lopatin, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. ET. The virtual conference will be held from January 10-13, 2022.

Click here to view original post