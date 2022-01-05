Progenity Announces Acceptance of Two Abstracts on Treatment of Gastrointestinal Disorders at ECCO’22

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company innovating in the field of oral biotherapeutics for gastrointestinal health and beyond, today announced that two presentations with patient data on indicators of efficacy in the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders have been accepted by the 17th Congress of the European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation (ECCO), February 16-19, 2022, the world’s largest forum for IBD specialists. ECCO’s mission is to improve the care of patients with IBD through international guidelines, education, research, and collaboration.

