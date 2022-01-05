Rakuten Medical to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 10th, 2022

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Rakuten Medical, Inc. (RMI), a global biotechnology company developing precision-targeted cancer therapies based on its proprietary, anti-cancer treatment platform, Illuminox™, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held virtually January 10-13, 2022. Rakuten Medical’s Vice Chairman and CEO, Mickey Mikitani, is scheduled to present virtually at approximately 10:30am PST, Monday, January 10. A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed by following this link. Following the completion of the presentation, a full audio recording will be available in the News section of the Rakuten Medical, Inc website at https://rakuten-med.com/us/.
