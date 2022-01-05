Tryp Therapeutics to Participate in Healthcare Conferences in January 2022

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Tryp Therapeutics (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) ("Tryp" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs, announced today that it will present next week at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference and the Biotech Showcase. The events will be held virtually on January 10-12, 2022. Greg McKee, Chairman and CEO of Tryp, will provide an overview of the company and updates on Tryp’s chronic pain and eating disorder programs.

