Aristea Therapeutics to Present at Biotech Showcase 2022 and H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conferences

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Aristea Therapeutics (Aristea), a clinical-stage immunology focused drug development company developing novel therapies to treat rare serious inflammatory diseases, today announced that James Mackay, Ph.D., President and CEO, will participate virtually in the following investor conferences in January: Biotech Showcase 2022 Date: January 10, 2022 Time: 11:45 a.m. PSTVirtual presentation

