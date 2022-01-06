Gilboa Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Gilboa Therapeutics Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation cell therapies, today announced that’s its Chief Executive Officer, David Pyrce, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference being held virtually January 10-13, 2022. Gilboa’s CEO will provide a corporate update on the company’s SolidT cell therapy platform, as well as the Company’s pipeline of multiple SolidT-based product candidates advancing through IND-enabling studies with clinical studies planned for 2023.

Click here to view original post