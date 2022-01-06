Neurocrine Biosciences Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Net Product Sales Results and Future Program Milestones

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today provided an update on its business performance, including preliminary net product sales results of INGREZZA® (valbenazine) for 2021, and key clinical development milestones for 2022 and 2023. Kevin Gorman, Chief Executive Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences, will discuss these updates as part of a webcast presentation at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to be held virtually on Monday, January 10 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by a Question and Answer session at approximately 11:35 a.m. Eastern Time.

Click here to view original post