Quidel Announces Preliminary Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2021

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that it expects total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021 to be in the range of $633 million to $637 million and full year total revenues to be in the range of $1,695 million to $1,699 million. COVID-19 revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021 are expected to be approximately $510 million. “T

Click here to view original post