Salk Professor Ronald Evans awarded $1.2 million by Larry L. Hillblom Foundation to study a new druggable pathway that could help treat diabetes

LA JOLLA—Professor Ronald Evans will receive $1.2 million over four years as part of a Network Grant from the Larry L. Hillblom Foundation to examine a molecular pathway that regulates blood sugar and fat independent of insulin. The research will advance our understanding of type 2 diabetes and could lead to the development of new therapies for treating the disease. Other members of the team include Professors Jin Zhang and Alan Saltiel from the University of California San Diego.

“We are very thankful to the Larry L. Hillblom Foundation for funding Ron’s project about this molecular pathway that could be targeted to treat type 2 diabetes,” says Salk President and Professor Rusty Gage. “This work represents an exciting new avenue of diabetes research with many possibilities for translation into the clinic.”

Recently, the Evans lab discovered that a hormone called FGF1 regulates blood sugar (glucose) by inhibiting fat…

